Open Menu

New Rates For Daily Use Commodities Fixed

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2023 | 10:24 PM

New rates for daily use commodities fixed

District Price Control Committee (DPCC) has fixed new rates for some daily use commodities for convenience of general public

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :District Price Control Committee (DPCC) has fixed new rates for some daily use commodities for convenience of general public.

Presiding over the meeting of price control committee here on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said that White Grams (small) would be sold at Rs.300 per kg in wholesale while its retail price would be Rs.315 per kg.

Similarly, Black grams (big) would be available at Rs.198 and Rs.210 per kg, gram pulses (big) at Rs.195 and Rs.205 per kg, gram pulses (small) at Rs.183 and Rs.200 per kg, Moong pulses (unwashed) at Rs.210 and Rs.220 per kg, Maash pulses (washed) at Rs.500 and Rs.510 per kg, Maash pulses (unwashed) at Rs.400 and Rs.450 per kg, lentil pulses (big) at Rs.260 and Rs.270 per kg, lentil pulses (small) at Rs.320 and Rs.330 per kg, gram powder (Besan) at Rs.196 and Rs.210 per kg, rice basmati super karnal (old) at Rs.

310 and Rs.320 per kg, rice Ari at Rs.139 and Rs.146 per kg.

He said that milk would be sold at Rs.140 per liter in Tehsil City and Rs.130 per liter in other Tehsils of the district. Similarly, yogurt (Dehi) would be available at Rs.150 per kg in Tehsil City and Rs.140 per kg in other Tehsils, Mutton at Rs.1400 per kg in Tehsil City and Rs.1300 per kg in other Tehsil whereas beef would be sold at Rs.700 per kg in Tehsil City and at Rs.650 per kg in other Tehsils of the district.

He said that Roti (100 grams) would be sold at Rs.15, Khameeri Roti at Rs.18 and Naan simple at Rs.20 whereas rates of fruits, vegetables and chicken products would be released on daily basis.

He said that price control magistrates had also been activated to take strict action against the overcharging and profiteering. Therefore the shopkeepers should comply with new rates of the daily use items or be ready to face the music, he warned.

Related Topics

Music Karnal Price

Recent Stories

Stock markets diverge as rally fades

Stock markets diverge as rally fades

1 minute ago
 NEECA, PEECA hold national stakeholder consultatio ..

NEECA, PEECA hold national stakeholder consultation on energy efficiency

2 minutes ago
 PAMRA bans broadcast & re-broadcast of drama seria ..

PAMRA bans broadcast & re-broadcast of drama serial 'Hadsa' drama

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality launches online portal to provi ..

Dubai Municipality launches online portal to provide easy access to land, proper ..

13 minutes ago
 5-patients' sight improved by successful corneal t ..

5-patients' sight improved by successful corneal transplantation in HEHQ

8 minutes ago
 BTTN hosts award ceremony for position holders

BTTN hosts award ceremony for position holders

8 minutes ago
Experts call for immediate action to ban nicotine ..

Experts call for immediate action to ban nicotine addictive products for youth

9 minutes ago
 Dacoit involved in robbery, violence against femal ..

Dacoit involved in robbery, violence against female teacher held

13 minutes ago
 DC Islamabad directs crackdown on beggars, price h ..

DC Islamabad directs crackdown on beggars, price hikes, encroachments, illegal L ..

13 minutes ago
 Australia's Groves doubles up at Vuelta

Australia's Groves doubles up at Vuelta

13 minutes ago
 NAB playing key role in eliminating corruption; Ir ..

NAB playing key role in eliminating corruption; Irfan Baig

13 minutes ago
 Aneeq stresses unity among faiths, condemns image- ..

Aneeq stresses unity among faiths, condemns image-tarnishing efforts

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan