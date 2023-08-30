New rates for daily use commodities fixed

District Price Control Committee (DPCC) has fixed new rates for some daily use commodities for convenience of general public

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :District Price Control Committee (DPCC) has fixed new rates for some daily use commodities for convenience of general public.

Presiding over the meeting of price control committee here on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said that White Grams (small) would be sold at Rs.300 per kg in wholesale while its retail price would be Rs.315 per kg.

Similarly, Black grams (big) would be available at Rs.198 and Rs.210 per kg, gram pulses (big) at Rs.195 and Rs.205 per kg, gram pulses (small) at Rs.183 and Rs.200 per kg, Moong pulses (unwashed) at Rs.210 and Rs.220 per kg, Maash pulses (washed) at Rs.500 and Rs.510 per kg, Maash pulses (unwashed) at Rs.400 and Rs.450 per kg, lentil pulses (big) at Rs.260 and Rs.270 per kg, lentil pulses (small) at Rs.320 and Rs.330 per kg, gram powder (Besan) at Rs.196 and Rs.210 per kg, rice basmati super karnal (old) at Rs.

310 and Rs.320 per kg, rice Ari at Rs.139 and Rs.146 per kg.

He said that milk would be sold at Rs.140 per liter in Tehsil City and Rs.130 per liter in other Tehsils of the district. Similarly, yogurt (Dehi) would be available at Rs.150 per kg in Tehsil City and Rs.140 per kg in other Tehsils, Mutton at Rs.1400 per kg in Tehsil City and Rs.1300 per kg in other Tehsil whereas beef would be sold at Rs.700 per kg in Tehsil City and at Rs.650 per kg in other Tehsils of the district.

He said that Roti (100 grams) would be sold at Rs.15, Khameeri Roti at Rs.18 and Naan simple at Rs.20 whereas rates of fruits, vegetables and chicken products would be released on daily basis.

He said that price control magistrates had also been activated to take strict action against the overcharging and profiteering. Therefore the shopkeepers should comply with new rates of the daily use items or be ready to face the music, he warned.