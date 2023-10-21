Open Menu

New Rates For Daily-use Commodities Fixed

Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2023 | 08:20 PM

New rates for daily-use commodities fixed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) The District price Control Committee (DPCC) in its meeting has fixed new rates for daily-use commodities for the convenience of the general public.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that after fixing new rates, white grams (small) will be available at Rs.266 per kg in wholesale and Rs.280 per kg in retail whereas black grams (big) would be sold at Rs.180 in retail and Rs.190 per kg in wholesale.

Similarly, black grams (small) will be available at Rs.168 per kg and Rs.179 per kg, gram pulses (big) at Rs.183 and Rs.195 per kg, grams pluses (small) at Rs.168 and Rs.179 per kg, Moong pulses (unwashed) at Rs.227 and Rs.238 per kg, Maash pulses (washed) at Rs.477 and Rs.483 per kg, Maash pulses (unwashed) at Rs.450 and Rs.460 per kg, Lentil pulses (big) at Rs.268 and Rs.278 per kg, Lentil pulses (small) at Rs.

294 and Rs.304 per kg, Besan (gram powder) at Rs.182 and Rs.190 per kg, rice Basmati Super Karnal (new) at Rs.298 and Rs.305 per kg, rice Basmati Super Karnal (old) at Rs.300 and Rs.310 per kg, rice Ari at Rs.137 and Rs.142 per kg in wholesale and retail.

He said that milk would be sold in city tehsil at Rs.140 per liter and in other tehsils of the district at Rs.130 per liter, yogurt (curd) in Tehsil City at Rs.150 per kg and in other Tehsils at Rs.140 per kg, mutton in Tehsil City at Rs.1400 per kg and in other Tehsils at Rs.1300 per kg, beef in Tehsil City at Rs.700 per kg and in other Tehsils at Rs.650 per kg.

Roti (100 grams weight) would be available at Rs.15, Roti Khameeri at Rs.18 and Naan simple at Rs.20 whereas rates of fruits, vegetables and poultry items would be released on a daily basis, he added.

