New Rates For Daily-use Commodities Fixed

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2024 | 09:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) The district price control committee (DPCC), in its meeting on Sunday, fixed new rates for daily-use commodities.

A spokesman for the district administration said on Sunday that white gram (big) would be available for Rs.300 per kg in whole sale and at Rs. 316 per kg in retail while white grams (small) would be sold at Rs.275 and Rs.285 per kg.

Similarly, black gram (big) would be sold at Rs.280 and Rs.290 per kg, black gram (small) at Rs.255 and Rs.265 per kg, gram pulses (big) at Rs.280 and Rs.290 per kg, gram pulses (small) at Rs.255 and Rs.265 per kg, Mung pulses (unwashed) at Rs.300 and Rs.310 per kg, Mash pulses (washed) at Rs.535 and Rs.545 per kg, Mash pulses (unwashed) at Rs.525 and Rs.535 per kg, lentil pulses (big) at Rs.270 and Rs.280 per kg, lentil pulses (small) at Rs.

275 and Rs.285 per kg, gram powder (Besan) at Rs.260 and Rs.270 per kg, rice basmati super Karnal (new) at Rs.240 and Rs.250 per kg, rice basmati super Karnal (old) at Rs.250 and Rs.260 per kg, rice Ari at Rs.126 and Rs.132 per kg.

He said that milk would be sold in Tehsil City at Rs.160 per kg whereas its rate in other Tehsil will be Rs.150 per kg. Similarly, yogurt would be available at Rs.170 per kg in Tehsil City and at Rs.160 per kg in other Tehsils, meat at Rs.1600 per kg in Tehsil City and at Rs.1550 per kg in other Tehsils, beef at Rs.800 per kg in Tehsil City, Roti (100 grams) at Rs.13, Khameeri Roti at Rs.18 and plain Naan at Rs.20.

The rates of vegetables, fruits and poultry items would be issued on daily basis and strict action would be taken against the profiteers without any discrimination, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan