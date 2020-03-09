UrduPoint.com
New Rates For Daily Use Commodities Fixed In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 03:48 PM

The District Administration fixed new rates for some daily-use commodities for convenience of general public

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) : The District Administration fixed new rates for some daily-use commodities for convenience of general public.

A spokesman of the administration told APP Monday that white grams (big) will be sold at Rs.105/- per kg while white grams (small) will be available at Rs.81/- per kg.

Similarly, price of black grams (big) will be Rs.120/- per kg, black grams (small) Rs.110/- per kg, gram pulses (big) Rs.120/- per kg, gram pulses (small) Rs.110/- per kg, lentil pulses (big imported) Rs.100/- per kg, lentil pulses (small local) Rs.155/- per kg, Maash pulses (washed imported) Rs.185/- per kg, Maash pulses (unwashed imported) Rs.

160/- per kg, Moong pulses (unwashed) Rs.205/- per kg, red chilli powder Rs.400/- per kg, gram powder (Besan) Rs.122/- per kg, rice Basmati Super Karnal (new) at Rs.125/- per kg, Basmati Super Karnal (old) at Rs.135/- per kg, rice (broken) at Rs.40/- per kg, milk at Rs.80/- per liter, yogurt at Rs.85/- per kg, mutton at Rs.750/- per kg, beef at Rs.375/- per kg, Roti (bread 100 grams) at Rs.6/-, Roti (Khameeri) at Rs.7/-, Naan (simple) at Rs.10/-, sugar at Rs.75/- per kg and flour at Rs.805/- per 20-kg bag.

Rates of vegetables, fruits and poultry items will be issued on daily basis and strict action would be taken against the profiteers without any discrimination, spokesman added.

