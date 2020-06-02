UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Rates For Daily-use Commodities Issued

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 07:53 PM

New rates for daily-use commodities issued

The district price control committee (DPCC), in its meeting on Tuesday, fixed new rates for daily-use commodities for convenience of the public

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :The district price control committee (DPCC), in its meeting on Tuesday, fixed new rates for daily-use commodities for convenience of the public.

After the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that a reduction of Rs 10 was made in the rates of gram powder (Besan) and gram pulses (big and small).

Now gram pulses (big) will be available at Rs 105 per kilogram (kg), gram pulses (small) at Rs100 per kg and gram powder at Rs 110 per kg.

Similarly, price of black gram (big) has been reduced by Rs 7 per kilogram and now it will be available at Rs100 per kg, whereas black gram (small) will be sold at Rs 95 per kg.

Lentil pulses (big) will be available at Rs 125 per kg, lentil pulses (small) at Rs 150 per kg, Maash (unwashed) at Rs175 per kg and Maash (washed) at Rs 200 per kg.

Related Topics

Price Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

15 EU MEPs call for Kashmiris' rights is a welcome ..

22 minutes ago

FIFA Medical Centre of Excellence, UAE Football As ..

40 minutes ago

Revenue, taxes of Rs 1.511 billion collected from ..

1 minute ago

Locust control operation carried out over 538,934 ..

1 minute ago

DPO Shangla suspends two officers, order disciplin ..

1 minute ago

US Secret Service Closes Roads Near White House 'U ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.