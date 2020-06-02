New rates for daily-use commodities issued

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :The district price control committee (DPCC), in its meeting on Tuesday, fixed new rates for daily-use commodities for convenience of the public.

After the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that a reduction of Rs 10 was made in the rates of gram powder (Besan) and gram pulses (big and small).

Now gram pulses (big) will be available at Rs 105 per kilogram (kg), gram pulses (small) at Rs100 per kg and gram powder at Rs 110 per kg.

Similarly, price of black gram (big) has been reduced by Rs 7 per kilogram and now it will be available at Rs100 per kg, whereas black gram (small) will be sold at Rs 95 per kg.

Lentil pulses (big) will be available at Rs 125 per kg, lentil pulses (small) at Rs 150 per kg, Maash (unwashed) at Rs175 per kg and Maash (washed) at Rs 200 per kg.