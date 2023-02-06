New rates of daily-use commodities fixed

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The district administration has fixed new rates for daily-use commodities for convenience of general public.

A spokesman for the administration said here on Monday that gram powder (Baisan) would be available at Rs 236 per kilogram (kg) in wholesale, whereas its retail price would be Rs 250 per kg.

Price of white gram (big) will be Rs 362 and Rs 372 per kg, white gram (small) will be Rs 300 and Rs 312 per kg; black gram (big) would be sold for Rs 218 and Rs 230 per kg, black gram (small), Rs 203 and Rs 213 per kg, gram pulses (big), Rs 225 and Rs 230 per kg, gram pulses (small), Rs 214 and Rs. 226 per kg, Moong pulses (unwashed), Rs 242 and Rs 250 per kg, Maash pulse (washed), Rs 400 and Rs 412 per kg, Maash pulses (unwashed), Rs 361 and Rs.372 per kg.

Lentil pulses (big) would be sold for Rs 242 and Rs 252 per kg; rice Basmati Super Karnal (old) for Rs 324 and Rs 334 per kg; rice (broken) for Rs 107 and Rs 112 per kg.

Wheat flour bag (10 kg) would be available for Rs 648, flour bag (20 kg) for Rs 1,295; milk in city tehsil for Rs 100 per litre, in other tehsils, Rs 95 per litre. Yogurt new price in city tehsil will be Rs 110 per kg, and in other tehsils Rs 100 per kg. Mutton price in city tehsil would be Rs 1,200 per kg, in other tehsils Rs 1,000 per kg; beef in city tehsil Rs 600 per kg, in other tehsils Rs 500 per kg.

Roti (bread 100 grams) would be sold for Rs 12, Roti (Khameeri) and Naan (simple) for Rs 15, and coal for Rs 100 per kg.

Rates of vegetables, fruits and poultry items would be issued on daily basis and strict action would be taken against the profiteers, the spokesman added.