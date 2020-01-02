UrduPoint.com
New Rates Of Fines Implemented To Control Violations Of Traffic Rules: NHMP

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 03:14 PM

A spokesperson of National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Thursday said that new rates of fines on national highways and motorways were implemented to control violations of traffic rules on the roads

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :A spokesperson of National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Thursday said that new rates of fines on national highways and motorways were implemented to control violations of traffic rules on the roads.

In a statement, he said that fine would be imposed only on violation of traffic rules and regulations.

He said that under Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), it was responsibility of Pakistan to reduce traffic accidents by 50 per cents.

In December last ,National Highways and Motorways Police had announced new fine rates on national highways and motorways under the revised schedule XII of National Highway Safety Ordinance (NHSO) 2000.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of Ministry of Communications said that the present government has not increased toll fees on the national highways and motorways. Moreover, he said that no new toll plaza has been added by the present government on any highway.

