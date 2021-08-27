UrduPoint.com

New Record Of Planting 100,000 Saplings Set In Faisalabad Dist

Sumaira FH 18 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

New record of planting 100,000 saplings set in Faisalabad dist

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :The district administration set a new record of planting 100,000 saplings in one go in the district on Friday.

A tree plantation ceremony was held at Kaleem Shaheed Park, Narwala Road, in which 8,000 students of different government schools and 2,000 students of colleges planted 20,000 saplings in the park in tehsil city Faisalabad. During the same time, 16,000 saplings were also planted at each tehsil of the district including Jaranwala, Samundri, Chak Jhumra and Tandlianwala.

The remaining 16,000 saplings were planted at 2,210 government schools in the district.

Provincial Minister for Culture & Colonies Mian Khyal Ahmed Kastro, Faisalabad Development Authority Chairman Chaudhry Latif Nazar, MNA Khurram Shahzad, Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Assistant Commissioner (City) Syed Ayyub Bukhari, Chief Executive Officer education Authority Ali Ahmed Siyan and teachers were also present.

Addressing the ceremony, Khyal Kastro said that the Ten billion Tree Tsunami project was continuing successfully under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that Miyawaki forestation was being made in the district by the Parks & Horticulture Authority, which would help reduce environmental pollution.

He said that Miyawaki forestation was the best solution for making environment clean and green. He said that under the 'Har Bashar Do Shajar' [Two Trees Every Person] slogan, every citizen should plant minimum of two saplings for provision of fresh air to the coming generations. He also urged for taking care of the plants after plantation, so they could grow properly.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Faisalabad Tsunami Prime Minister Martyrs Shaheed Education Road Same Jaranwala Samundri Tandlianwala Muhammad Ali Government Best Billion

Recent Stories

US singer Paul Stanley tests positive for COVID-19

US singer Paul Stanley tests positive for COVID-19

8 minutes ago
 PCB Chairman’s election scheduled for 13 Septemb ..

PCB Chairman’s election scheduled for 13 September

14 minutes ago
 Situation on Pak-Afghan international border is sa ..

Situation on Pak-Afghan international border is safe: DG ISPR

19 minutes ago
 OPPO Reno6 Series To Launch in September – Will ..

OPPO Reno6 Series To Launch in September – Will The Reno6 also be a technologi ..

29 minutes ago
 65,128 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

65,128 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

34 minutes ago
 Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence to organise ..

Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence to organise global conference on Emirati w ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.