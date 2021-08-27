New record of planting 100,000 saplings set in Faisalabad dist

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :The district administration set a new record of planting 100,000 saplings in one go in the district on Friday.

A tree plantation ceremony was held at Kaleem Shaheed Park, Narwala Road, in which 8,000 students of different government schools and 2,000 students of colleges planted 20,000 saplings in the park in tehsil city Faisalabad. During the same time, 16,000 saplings were also planted at each tehsil of the district including Jaranwala, Samundri, Chak Jhumra and Tandlianwala.

The remaining 16,000 saplings were planted at 2,210 government schools in the district.

Provincial Minister for Culture & Colonies Mian Khyal Ahmed Kastro, Faisalabad Development Authority Chairman Chaudhry Latif Nazar, MNA Khurram Shahzad, Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Assistant Commissioner (City) Syed Ayyub Bukhari, Chief Executive Officer education Authority Ali Ahmed Siyan and teachers were also present.

Addressing the ceremony, Khyal Kastro said that the Ten billion Tree Tsunami project was continuing successfully under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that Miyawaki forestation was being made in the district by the Parks & Horticulture Authority, which would help reduce environmental pollution.

He said that Miyawaki forestation was the best solution for making environment clean and green. He said that under the 'Har Bashar Do Shajar' [Two Trees Every Person] slogan, every citizen should plant minimum of two saplings for provision of fresh air to the coming generations. He also urged for taking care of the plants after plantation, so they could grow properly.