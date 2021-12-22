UrduPoint.com

New Record Room Inaugurated In Judicial Complex Alpuri

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 06:59 PM

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim of Peshawar High Court Mingora Bench here on Wednesday inaugurated newly constructed record room in Judicial Complex Alpuri

ALPURI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim of Peshawar High Court Mingora Bench here on Wednesday inaugurated newly constructed record room in Judicial Complex Alpuri.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Session Judge Shangla, Amir Nazir, Additional Session Judge, Syed Murad Ali, Senior Civil Judge Admn, Ejaz-ur-Rehman District Police Officer, Deputy Commissioner and lawyers.

Addressing the ceremony, Justice Ishtiaq said that cooperation of lawyers' fraternity is of supreme importance to provide inexpensive and speedy justice to people.

He said that both bar and bench should play their role to address problems of litigants and to save precious time. He said that government has provided facility of video link to speed up litigation process and to facilitate people.

He also appreciated efforts of Shangla Bar Association for the supremacy of law and lauded Senior Session Judge, Amir Nazir for timely completion of record room.

