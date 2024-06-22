New Records Of Services Being Made In Punjab: Azma Bukhari
Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2024 | 10:09 PM
Provincial Information and Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bokhari on Saturday said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, many new records are being established
She expressed these views in a joint press conference held at the DGPR with Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan.
The information minister said that the chief minister had not taken any leave till now and worked continuously even on Eid. During Eid, transport fares were reduced to a record level and for the first time, excess fares being collected were refunded to passengers.
During the cleanliness drive on Eid, more than 55 thousand sanitary workers remained continuously active and performed their duties diligently in the province. Owing to this, services of the sanitary workers were not only acknowledged but commended as well. The Chief minister met them yesterday and awarded them appreciation certificates, she said.
Azma Bokhari said that medicines and treatment had been provided to more than one million patients in just one month in the field hospitals. Punjab's debt had also decreased by 23 billion rupees in the initial 100-day Punjab government. Thanks to the tireless work and correct decisions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif that the debt of Punjab had been reduced, she added.
She said that the incident happened in Swat was heartrending. The provincial government should have played its due role to prevent occurrence of such incidents.
During the press conference, Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan said that on the directions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the prevention of overcharging in transport fares was ensured. The extra Rs 14 lakh 67 thousand being collected from passengers was returned. Apart from this, cases were registered against 1,448 vehicles and nine people. While he himself remained present in the field on Eid with his team against the transporter mafia who charged excessive fare.
Bilal Akbar said that the chief minister approved the motorcycle scheme for students as soon as she assumed the government, under which 20 thousand bikes were to be provided in the first phase but after receiving more applications, the chief minister had announced to give more than 8 thousand electric bikes for women so that every student can get a bike.
Talking about mass transit projects, the minister said a plan to run 657 eco-friendly buses in five major cities of Punjab was being practically started. In this regard, 27 electric buses will also be operated in Lahore by December.
