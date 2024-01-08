Open Menu

New Recruits Should Perform Duties Diligently To Provide Quality Service: CPO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2024 | 09:25 PM

City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia had directed the newly recruited front desk operators to perform their duties diligently and wholeheartedly to provide quality service to the masses

Addressing the meeting of front desk operators at police lines here on Monday, he said that it was the first and foremost duty of the police to provide safety and security to the lives and properties of the people.

Addressing the meeting of front desk operators at police lines here on Monday, he said that it was the first and foremost duty of the police to provide safety and security to the lives and properties of the people.

He said that front desks were established at all police stations so that the visitors could be provided necessary assistance in addition to lodging public complaints promptly to control the crimes at maximum extent.

He said that strict online monitoring would be conducted to all complaints and applications received on front desks to provide speedy justice to the people. In this connection, regular feedback would also be obtained from the citizens, he added.

He also assured his full cooperation to resolve genuine problems of the front desk operators and said that they should contact his office without any hesitation in case of any need, guidance or help.

