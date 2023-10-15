New representative body registered to further cause, interests of industrialists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) The industrialists of Peshawar have registered a new representative body named Hayatabad Industrialist Association Peshawar to further the cause of stakeholders and to give them a proper platform to inform authorities about their issues.

The Hayatabad Industrialist Association (HIA) has been registered with Office of the Registrar of Trade Unions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in greater interest of industrialists and registration certificate has been received by former President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Muhammad Ishaq.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Muhammad Ishaq who is also group leader expressed gratitude to industrialists and said their cooperation and continuous support helped in materializing of this achievement.

He said the thirty year dominance of the former association of industrialists (IAP) have been ended that is a good omen for industrialists who since long were in dire need of having a body that would represent their genuine concerns and problems.

He said the registered association was indispensible for industrialists as their concerns were not addressed according to their wishes due to the unavailability of a dedicated forum.

He said the new association would work for facilitation and betterment of community with devotion and zeal adding that sufferings that were faced by industrialists would come to an end after the formation of their new representative body.

