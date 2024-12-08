Open Menu

New Rescue Station Becomes Functional In Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2024 | 06:50 PM

New rescue station becomes functional in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) A new rescue station has become functional in Lal Suhanra area of Bahawalpur.

Official sources said that the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) Bahawalpur region had submitted proposal to the Punjab government, requesting to provide funds for establishing a new rescue station in Lal Suhanra area in view of requirement of the local people.

After provision of necessary machinery and equipments, a new rescue station has started its function in Lal Suhanra area, said District Emergency Officer, Dr. Baqir Hussain. He said that new town rescue station Lal Suhanra had been provided with rescuers team, rescue ambulances, motor bike service and first aid medical equipments. “New town rescue station will help in providing emergency rescue and relief to people living in far flung areas,” he said.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

10 hours ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

23 hours ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

24 hours ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

1 day ago
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

1 day ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

1 day ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

1 day ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

1 day ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

1 day ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan