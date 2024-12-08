New rescue station becomes functional in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) A new rescue station has become functional in Lal Suhanra area of Bahawalpur.

Official sources said that the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) Bahawalpur region had submitted proposal to the Punjab government, requesting to provide funds for establishing a new rescue station in Lal Suhanra area in view of requirement of the local people.

After provision of necessary machinery and equipments, a new rescue station has started its function in Lal Suhanra area, said District Emergency Officer, Dr. Baqir Hussain. He said that new town rescue station Lal Suhanra had been provided with rescuers team, rescue ambulances, motor bike service and first aid medical equipments. “New town rescue station will help in providing emergency rescue and relief to people living in far flung areas,” he said.