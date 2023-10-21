Open Menu

New Rescue Station Inaugurated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2023 | 02:10 PM

New Rescue station inaugurated

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleemullah opened the new Shah Shamas Interchange M5 Motorway Rescue station here on Saturday.

The new Rescue station was set up in collaboration with a private company and Dr Kaleemullah participated in the opening ceremony as the chief guest.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Kaleem said that Rescue 1122 had been providing services to the people of Multan for 16 years without any discrimination.

"The new Rescue station was a dire need of the people of the area to provide timely emergency services especially for accidents on the Motorway and Bahawalpur Road which was fulfilled today with the support of Volka Food," he added.

The people were thankful to Volka food owner Chaudhary Zulfiqar Anjum.

He said that an ambulance and a fire tender with trained staff would be available at the rescue station round the clock for the convenience of the public.

APP/sak

1345 hrs

Related Topics

Multan Fire Motorway Company Road Bahawalpur Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Passing Out Parade of Long Course Cadets Held at P ..

Passing Out Parade of Long Course Cadets Held at PMA

12 minutes ago
 Security tightened in Lahore for grant reception o ..

Security tightened in Lahore for grant reception of Nawaz Sharif

1 hour ago
 Nawaz Sharif’s flight takes off from Dubai for I ..

Nawaz Sharif’s flight takes off from Dubai for Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Maritime Sector Holds Enormous Potential For Pakis ..

Maritime Sector Holds Enormous Potential For Pakistan’s Economy: Naval Chief

1 hour ago
 OPPO Enhances Customer Experience with Monthly "OP ..

OPPO Enhances Customer Experience with Monthly "OPPO Service Day" in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Federal Commerce Minister Gohar Ijaz and Provincia ..

Federal Commerce Minister Gohar Ijaz and Provincial Commerce Minister SM Tanveer ..

1 hour ago
If the quality of education improves by privatizin ..

If the quality of education improves by privatizing educational institutions,the ..

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 20 England Vs. South ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 20 England Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, W ..

2 hours ago
 Kazakhstan seeks to increase trade exchange with U ..

Kazakhstan seeks to increase trade exchange with UAE to US$1bn, say Kazakh Minis ..

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif’s flight takes off from Dubai for I ..

Nawaz Sharif’s flight takes off from Dubai for Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 19 Netherlands Vs. Sr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 19 Netherlands Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan