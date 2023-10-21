New Rescue station inaugurated

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleemullah opened the new Shah Shamas Interchange M5 Motorway Rescue station here on Saturday.

The new Rescue station was set up in collaboration with a private company and Dr Kaleemullah participated in the opening ceremony as the chief guest.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Kaleem said that Rescue 1122 had been providing services to the people of Multan for 16 years without any discrimination.

"The new Rescue station was a dire need of the people of the area to provide timely emergency services especially for accidents on the Motorway and Bahawalpur Road which was fulfilled today with the support of Volka Food," he added.

The people were thankful to Volka food owner Chaudhary Zulfiqar Anjum.

He said that an ambulance and a fire tender with trained staff would be available at the rescue station round the clock for the convenience of the public.

