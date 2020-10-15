'New research, ideas imperative for national development'

COMSATS University Islamabad Executive Director Dr. Syed Muhammad Junaid Zaidi on Thursday said that new research and ideas were imperative for national development in addition to compete with rest of the world

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :COMSATS University Islamabad Executive Director Dr. Syed Muhammad Junaid Zaidi on Thursday said that new research and ideas were imperative for national development in addition to compete with rest of the world.

He was addressing a seminar on "Innovative Strategies in Research & Education" organized by Directorate of Students Affairs GC Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF).

He told about importance of innovation in everyday existence including education, especially focusing on women. He stressed the need for Innovative Strategies in Industrial and Marketing areas and highlighted the importance of women's contributions in every institution. He also stressed the need to facilitate female workers so that they could contribute positively in development of the country. He advised that good teamwork was the basic key of progress in every institution.

GCWUF Vice Chancellor Dr. Robina Farooq in her welcome address highlighted the services GCWUF during coronavirus pandemic and said that it had gained top position among all female universities of Pakistan, sixth position in all the universities of Pakistan as well recognition in Times Higher Education University Rankings.

She told in details about programs and projects of the alma mater as well as initiation of future programs including Data Science, Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence and Tourist Management etc. She said that despite hurdles GCWUF was heading towards incessant progress. She informed about development of new Campus GCWUF where solar energy would be used and rainwater will be harvested for landscaping. She was hopeful that GCWUF would make history in empowering females by equipping them with education and skills that would lead to the development of country.

Later, university souvenir was also presented to the chief guest while Director Students Affairs Asma Aziz and Dr. Tahir Naeem Director Planning and Development & HRD COMSATS Islamabad were also present on the occasion.