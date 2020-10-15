UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'New Research, Ideas Imperative For National Development'

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 11:06 PM

'New research, ideas imperative for national development'

COMSATS University Islamabad Executive Director Dr. Syed Muhammad Junaid Zaidi on Thursday said that new research and ideas were imperative for national development in addition to compete with rest of the world

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :COMSATS University Islamabad Executive Director Dr. Syed Muhammad Junaid Zaidi on Thursday said that new research and ideas were imperative for national development in addition to compete with rest of the world.

He was addressing a seminar on "Innovative Strategies in Research & Education" organized by Directorate of Students Affairs GC Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF).

He told about importance of innovation in everyday existence including education, especially focusing on women. He stressed the need for Innovative Strategies in Industrial and Marketing areas and highlighted the importance of women's contributions in every institution. He also stressed the need to facilitate female workers so that they could contribute positively in development of the country. He advised that good teamwork was the basic key of progress in every institution.

GCWUF Vice Chancellor Dr. Robina Farooq in her welcome address highlighted the services GCWUF during coronavirus pandemic and said that it had gained top position among all female universities of Pakistan, sixth position in all the universities of Pakistan as well recognition in Times Higher Education University Rankings.

She told in details about programs and projects of the alma mater as well as initiation of future programs including Data Science, Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence and Tourist Management etc. She said that despite hurdles GCWUF was heading towards incessant progress. She informed about development of new Campus GCWUF where solar energy would be used and rainwater will be harvested for landscaping. She was hopeful that GCWUF would make history in empowering females by equipping them with education and skills that would lead to the development of country.

Later, university souvenir was also presented to the chief guest while Director Students Affairs Asma Aziz and Dr. Tahir Naeem Director Planning and Development & HRD COMSATS Islamabad were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Faisalabad World Education Progress Lead Women All Top Asma Aziz Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ruler of Sharjah launches mountain farming initiat ..

38 minutes ago

53 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates, inspects development pr ..

53 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines six businesses and warns three ..

54 minutes ago

Dry weather forecast in city Lahore

3 minutes ago

PTI legislators move resolution in Sindh Assembly ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.