New resources must be found to cater to our future water needs: Divisional Commissioner Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

Divisional Commissioner Mahmood Javed Bhatti said that the government is striving to provide all basic amenities, especially potable water at doorsteps of people

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Divisional Commissioner Mahmood Javed Bhatti said that the government is striving to provide all basic amenities, especially potable water at doorsteps of people.

However, it is need of the hours that we should find out new resources to cater to our future water requirements, he added.

He was addressing the handing over ceremony of WASA Master Planning set in a local hotel. He said that WASA Master Plan is a significant mega project which will help in redressing the issue of provision of potable water in Faisalabad in addition to resolve sewerage related problems in this metropolis.

He appreciated the cooperation of Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for Master Plan and said that JICA had sent its experts to Faisalabad in 2016 for providing technical assistance to Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) for improving its services.

The JICA experts devised a program under which water supply was started for 12 hours daily in Sarfraz Colony and Madina Town X-block under pilot projects which remained successful.

He said that at present service area of WASA is sprawling over 225 kilometers where 70 percent water supply and 72 percent sewerage service is provided. However, under Master Plan, the service area will be expanded up to 410 kilometer.

He said that WASA is providing 110 million gallons potable water daily and this capacity will be increased up to 227 million gallons under phased manner, he added.

Shigeki Furuta, Chief Representative, JICA Pakistan, along with seven members of JICA, exclusively participated in the ceremony and handed over Master Plan of 20 years for the future of water supplies, sewerage and drainage of Faisalabad City to WASA Faisalabad.

Deputy Commissioner Saifullah Dogar, Vice Chairman WASA Sheikh Shahid Javed and Managing Director WASA Faqeer Muhammad Chaudhary also spoke on the occasion while MPA Firdous Rai, Director General Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Aamir Aziz, Assistant Commissioner (General) Musawar Khan Niazi and other officers were also present on this occasion.