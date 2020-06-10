New responsibilities assigned to Adviser on Tourism & PHA

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has assigned new responsibilities to Advisor on Tourism and Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Asif Mehmood

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has assigned new responsibilities to Advisor on Tourism and Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Asif Mehmood.

As per new responsibilities, in future all summaries/files shall be routed through Asif Mehmood, says a handout.

"The order will be enforced with immediate effect so that he may add his input for improving working of these organizations.

Meanwhile, CM's Advisor Asif Mehmood said the Punjab government gave tremendous importance to the promotion of tourism.

"The decision taken by the chief minister will help makingimportant decisions and legislation on tourism and PHA,"the Advisor said.