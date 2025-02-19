New 'Risk Analysis Unit' to crack down on begging rackets: FIA Director

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director Nauman Siddiqui announced on Wednesday that a 'Risk Analysis Unit' is being established to tackle begging scams abroad, where individuals involved in begging after travelling overseas will be thoroughly profiled and they along with their families will face strict consequences under the new legislation.

In an exclusive conversation with a private news channel, FIA Director Nauman Siddiqui disclosed plans to launch a specialized unit tasked with cracking down on overseas begging rackets, vowing to take stern action against those involved and their families under newly enacted laws.

The move aims to address the growing concern of Pakistani nationals engaging in begging, adding that the FIA offloaded several passengers at airports, suspecting them of travelling abroad for begging purposes, he added.

He further added that individuals planning to travel abroad for work purposes must obtain a stamp from the 'Protector' of Emigrants on their passport, which is a mandatory requirement, and assured that those who comply with this requirement will not face any restrictions.

By obtaining this stamp, individuals can ensure that their employment contracts are legitimate, and they are protected from exploitation and abuse, he mentioned.

He further assured that students aspiring to study abroad will also not face any restrictions, as the authorities are in close coordination with the embassies of various countries to facilitate the smooth processing of student visas.

This collaboration enables the government to verify the authenticity of educational institutions and courses, ensuring that Pakistani students are not misled or exploited by fake or substandard educational programs abroad, he

reassured.

Director FIA also emphasizing the need to educate families and individuals about the risks of illegal travel abroad and engaging in illegal activities like begging. This awareness is crucial as the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards such practices.

Human trafficking and smuggling are serious concerns, with organized crime groups exploiting vulnerable individuals, including children and women for forced labour and sexual exploitation, he added.

To address these issues, the government is taking steps to prevent illegal migration and protect victims of human trafficking, he highlighted.

The establishment of a Risk Analysis Unit is one such initiative, aimed at profiling individuals involved in begging abroad and taking strict action against them and their families, he said.

It is essential for people to be aware of the dangers of irregular migration and the consequences of engaging in illegal activities, he warned.