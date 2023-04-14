UrduPoint.com

New Route Of Electric Bus Service Launched In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2023 | 11:22 PM

The Sindh government on Friday launched the second route of the electric bus service in Karachi under its Peoples Bus Service Programme

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :The Sindh government on Friday launched the second route of the electric bus service in Karachi under its Peoples Bus Service Programme.

The new route starts from Baharia Town and ends at Malir Halt via M9 Toll Plaza, Baqai University Jinnah Avenue Malir Cantt Tank Chowk Model Colony. Initially 13 electric buses will run on the route.

More Stories From Pakistan

