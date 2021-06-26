UrduPoint.com
New RPO Complex Approved In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 05:24 PM

New RPO Complex approved in Faisalabad

The government has initially allocated Rs 189 million for state-of-the-art RPO Complex in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :The government has initially allocated Rs 189 million for state-of-the-art RPO Complex in the city.

A spokesman for the police said on Saturday that new RPO complex would be constructed at 11 Kanal land in Commissioner Complex area near Iqbal Stadium. In this connection, the first installment of funds will be released during coming August, after which, physical work for the construction of new office of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad will start and the project would be completed within 3 years.

Earlier, the RPO office was functioning in a building of Police Lines. After the construction of new RPO Complex, the building of old office would be included in the Police Lines area again, he added.

Meanwhile five kanal land adjacent to CIA Headquarters near Iqbal Stadium has also been designated for the construction of new CPO Complex which was earlier working near District Kutchery.

Physical work on new CPO Complex is also expected to commence in August and the projectwould be completed within a period of two years, spokesman added.

