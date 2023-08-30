New RPO for eradication of terrorism, promotion of sectarian harmony

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Newly appointed Regional Police Officer (RPO) Nasir Mehmood Satti has said that eradication of terrorism and promotion of sectarian harmony were among his priorities.

Talking to media persons here at his office, the RPO said the terrorists were not well-wishers of the state. He vowed that the scourge of terrorism would be eradicated from the society. The role of the police department in the war against terror would be made more effective.

The RPO said the sectarian harmony would be further promoted with the help of religious leaders.

He said the welfare of the police was also among his priorities and the police officials and officers who earn good repute for the department would be awarded prizes.

However, he said, the black sheep of the department causing disrespect for the force would be given exemplary punishment.

He said the traffic system in all the districts of the region would be improved. The concrete steps would be taken to stop smuggling in the area.

RPO Nasir Mehmood Satti mentioned that special attention would be paid to improving the policing system in South Waziristan through the provision of special training to the personnel. Moreover, he said, the number of police stations would be increased in that area keeping in view the crime ratio and population of the specific area.