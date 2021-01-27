UrduPoint.com
New RPO Hazara Division Notified

Wed 27th January 2021 | 03:10 PM

New RPO Hazara division notified

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbassi Wednesday appointed Mirvais Niaz as Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara division.

The RPO Hazara post was vacant for the last one month as the then RPO Qazi Jameel ur Rehman was promoted as IGP Islamabad.

The newly appointed RPO Hazara Mirvais Niaz is a BS-20 police officer with progressive experience in the force.

