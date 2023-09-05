Open Menu

New RPO Renews Pledge To Root Out Terrorism, Drug Trafficking

Published September 05, 2023

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Sep 05 (APP::The newly appointed Regional Police Officer (RPO) , Nasir Mehmood Satti on Tuesday renewed his ambitious agenda that prioritizes eradicating terrorism, eliminating drug trafficking and fostering sectarian harmony in Dera Ismail Khan.

In an exclusive interview with APP on Tuesday Satti emphasized the detrimental impact of drug trafficking on society, vowing to take decisive actions against not only drug dealers but also their accomplices and those who enable their activities.

To tackle this pressing issue, a special campaign has been launched to target the Primary sources of drug distribution, with a focus on areas in proximity to educational institutions, the RPO informed sharing his endeavours.

Satti acknowledged that smuggling is a significant concern in the region, given its strategic location connecting three provinces. He reported substantial progress in controlling smuggling activities following changes in the police team responsible for major routes, resulting in a 70 to 80 per cent reduction in smuggling incidents.

In his commitment to eliminating terrorism, Satti plans to increase engagement with the local community and restructure the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD). He also intends to coordinate efforts with other law enforcement agencies to conduct operations in specific areas, ultimately bolstering the police department's role in the fight against terror.

Satti's vowed to improving the quality of life for its residents and set goals for enhancing the traffic system, increasing the strength of traffic police, and taking strict legal action against underage drivers, particularly those operating Qingqi Rickshaws.

Recognizing the importance of police welfare, Satti intends to reward officers and officials who bring honour to the department while ensuring severe consequences for those who tarnish its reputation.

In addition, he is committed to enhancing the policing system in South Waziristan through specialized training programs for personnel and expanding the number of police stations based on the area's crime rates and population.

In response to questions about rising street crime, he ordered SDPOs to ensure citizen safety through increased surveillance and patrols. He emphasized enhancing information coordination among police units and improving city entry/exit checks via CCTV monitoring.

Regarding security for Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) Chehlum, he assured stringent measures due to DI Khan's sensitivity to sectarian issues. He mentioned efforts to promote sectarian harmony with religious leaders' support.

Concerning traffic problems, he directed increased traffic police presence, particularly during school hours.

