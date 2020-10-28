UrduPoint.com
New Rules To Bring Transparency In Obtaining NOC: Minister

Wed 28th October 2020

Provincial Minister Environment Protection Department Muhammad Rizwan on Wednesday said the department had drafted new rules which would lead to more transparency in the system and significant changes in obtaining no objection certificate (NOC).

During a press conference on two-year performance and measures taken to control smog here, he said that the department was working on a mega project worth US $ 273 million with the collaboration of the World Bank.

He said that rules for information disclosure or public participation had been made and for the creation of Environmental Fund in Punjab, rules had been formulated with consultation of the World Bank.

The minister said Punjab Environmental Protection (Administrative Penalty and Compounding of Offences) Rules, 2020, Punjab Hazardous Substances Rules, 2020, Punjab Batteries (Environment Management & Handling) Rules 2020, Punjab Review of Initial Environmental Examination and Environmental Impact Assessment Regulation, 2020 have been drafted.

He said that EPA would take stringent action against persistent defaulters ie units operating without obtaining environmental approval. Most units/industry in Punjab were operating without NOCs and were causing pollution, these units were also tax evaders.

The EPD was formulating SOPs for small resource recovery unit and with the help of district administration, a crackdown would be launched on fuel adulterating units.

He also said that one window being established for the facilitation of public in ease of doing business, all IEE/EIA applications would go online and status of the application would be available at the online portal.

The minister said the government of Punjab had declared smog as calamity and initiated a comprehensive strategy to combat it as strict action was being initiated against the factors causing smog. He said traffic smoke was the major cause of the smog in Punjab and use of substandard fuel in vehicles was contributing 43% while 25% from industries and 20% causes litre burning.

He said EPD with the collaboration of allied department, had launched a crackdown against the smoke emitting vehicles and brick kiln of old technology would be closed from November 7 to December 31.

He said that in the past, it used to take 120 days for large units to get NOC, which now had been reduced to 60 days, while the time for small units had been reduced from 60 to 20 days.

