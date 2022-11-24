UrduPoint.com

New Rwp RPO Takes Charge

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2022 | 04:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :The newly appointed Regional Police Officer (RPO), Rawalpindi DIG, Nasir Mehmood Satti here on Thursday took charge of his post.

After assuming the charge, the RPO visited the martyrs' monument in Rawalpindi police lines, laid floral wreath and prayed for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks.

When the RPO Nisar Mehmood Satti reached the martyrs monument, he was received by City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Chief Traffic Officer, Superintendent of Police, Security and other senior officers.

On arrival at the martyrs' monument, contingent of police saluted the RPO.

Later, the RPO also met the families of the martyrs in Police Lines and said,"The doors of my office are always open for you in case of any problem."He said "The police martyrs are prideful asset and heroes of the nation."

