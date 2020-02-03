UrduPoint.com
New Sabzi And Fruit Mandi In Making

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 01:30 PM

A new vegetable market is set to be set up by district administration rein in price hike in fruits and vegetables.According to media reports, Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar has granted approval for the project

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd February, 2020) A new vegetable market is set to be set up by district administration rein in price hike in fruits and vegetables.According to media reports, Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar has granted approval for the project.The new Sabzi Fruit Mandi will be located near Ring road in Rawat.

Civil Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar confirmed that there are certain difficulties in forming a vegetable and Fruit market .With the formation of this Mandi, it will become easier for farmers to sell their products near to their homes.Mandi would have a proper sewerage system, water, cleanliness including large shops.

Preparations for the mandi are in effect.All concerned personnel not only have shown interest in development of this project but also extended full support for cooperation.The new market would start functioning from this year.

