New sanitation model to develop beautiful face of Punjab: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq has said that with the launch of the new sanitation

system, a beautiful face of Punjab will be developed to help improve quality of life.

In the first phase, the best sanitation services will be provided to 80.6 million population

of the province, he added.

He was addressing a video link meeting of CEOs of waste management companies at the Civil

Secretariat here on Thursday.

Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmed Mian, Special Secretary Asia Gul and CEO LWMC

Babar Sahib Din were also present.

During the meeting, the outsourcing of solid waste management and the future strategy

under 'Suthra Punjab' programme of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz were reviewed.

Minister Zeeshan Rafiq said that the selection of contractors in 103 tehsils had been

completed in the first phase. "All preparations under the management of Lahore, Gujranwala,

Sialkot, Multan, Bahawalpur, DG Khan and Faisalabad Waste Management Companies

have been completed. Sargodha and Sahiwal waste management companies will be

outsourced in the next phase", he said.

Zeeshan Rafiq added that Chief Minister Maryam

Nawaz would inaugurate this unique cleaning programme on Dec 3.

The minister directed the CEOs to conduct cleanliness awareness campaign and complete

one-time zero waste in every tehsil without delay, adding that the private contractors will gradually

improve their efficiency and services.

The local government department would train the technical staff of contractors to ensure

timely redressal of complaints to be lodged on the dashboard and Suthra Punjab app, he said.

Zeeshan Rafique said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's vision of "Suthra Punjab" was implemented

in a short period of time. "The commissioners and deputy commissioners have worked hard

but we should not let this spirit fade", he maintained.

Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmed Mian said that the provincial control room would

monitor all the processes of outsourcing. The availability of required human resource and machinery

will be ensured.