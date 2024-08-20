Open Menu

New Sanitation System In Punjab Soon: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2024 | 05:50 PM

New sanitation system in Punjab soon: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq has said that a clean environment is indispensable for the establishment of a healthy society and a new sanitation system will emerge as a model in Punjab with citizens' participation.

He was presiding over a video conference meeting of CEOs of waste management companies across the province at the Civil Secretariat on Tuesday. Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmed Mian, Special Secretary Asia Gul, Additional Secretary Maria Tariq also participated. During the meeting, the progress in outsourcing of sanitation system in Punjab was reviewed in detail.

The provincial minister directed that the biding should be decided soon after reviewing the offers of the contractors and all statutory qualification requirements for outsourcing should be met.

Zeeshan Rafiq said that according to the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab government is introducing a standardised sanitation system in the province.

He instructed the CEOs to complete the next steps within 10 days after the opening of biding, saying that in the past, the population living in villages was neglected, but now a long-lasting and uniform sanitation system will be implemented in urban and rural areas.

He said that the system of sanitation is being successfully run in the developed countries of the world. The minister said that after outsourcing, a mechanism for effective monitoring of contractors has also been created. "Sites for safe dumping of solid waste will also be created", he vowed.

He said that in the beginning of the new system, there may be some technical difficulties, but once the system is established, then it will be easy to operate. "After paying a nominal fee, citizens will get the facility of waste collection at their doorstep", he said.

Related Topics

Chief Minister World Maryam Nawaz Sharif Government Of Punjab Punjab Progress Shakeel May All Government Asia

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

1 hour ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

1 hour ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

1 hour ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

1 hour ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

1 hour ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

1 hour ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

1 hour ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

1 hour ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

1 hour ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

1 hour ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan