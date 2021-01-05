New SAU vice chancellor takes charge

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Dr. Fateh Muhammad Mari has assumed the charge of Vice Chancellor (VC) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam here on Tuesday.

The faculty members, officers and employees accorded warm welcome to the newly-posted VC, Dr. Fateh who prior to his new post was serving as the Member Operations and Planning Higher education Commission (HEC).

Earlier, Dr. Fateh Mari served as the Professor of the Faculty of Social Sciences SAU Tandojam, Executive Director HEC, Chief Executive Officer Education Testing Council and Chairman of various committees at the Federal level.

He had been the Chief Economist and Provincial Coordinator for donor-funded projects in the water and agriculture sectors in Sindh.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had approved the name of Dr. Fateh Mari for appointment as Vice Chancellor.

After assuming the charge the newly-posted VC held meeting with SAU Teachers Association, other groups and vowed to make the university as one of leading higher learning institutions of the country.