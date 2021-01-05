UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New SAU Vice Chancellor Takes Charge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 03:40 PM

New SAU vice chancellor takes charge

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Dr. Fateh Muhammad Mari has assumed the charge of Vice Chancellor (VC) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam here on Tuesday.

The faculty members, officers and employees accorded warm welcome to the newly-posted VC, Dr. Fateh who prior to his new post was serving as the Member Operations and Planning Higher education Commission (HEC).

Earlier, Dr. Fateh Mari served as the Professor of the Faculty of Social Sciences SAU Tandojam, Executive Director HEC, Chief Executive Officer Education Testing Council and Chairman of various committees at the Federal level.

He had been the Chief Economist and Provincial Coordinator for donor-funded projects in the water and agriculture sectors in Sindh.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had approved the name of Dr. Fateh Mari for appointment as Vice Chancellor.

After assuming the charge the newly-posted VC held meeting with SAU Teachers Association, other groups and vowed to make the university as one of leading higher learning institutions of the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Education Water Agriculture HEC Murad Ali Shah Post

Recent Stories

The Pakistan HAVCR Society extended its best wishe ..

34 seconds ago

EGA’s new Al Taweelah alumina refinery delivers ..

16 minutes ago

Russia Able to Take Responsible Position Regarding ..

9 minutes ago

China court sentences ex-banker to death for $260m ..

9 minutes ago

Norway first to over 50% electric in 2020 new car ..

9 minutes ago

Kremlin Spokesman Says US Broke All Possible Rules ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.