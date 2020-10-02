UrduPoint.com
New SCCI Office Bearers Assumes Charge Of Responsibilities

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 08:58 PM

Sherbaz Bilour, Engineer Manzoor Elahi and Junaid Altaf Friday assumed charge as president, senior vice president and vice president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) respectively

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Sherbaz Bilour, Engineer Manzoor Elahi and Junaid Altaf Friday assumed charge as president, senior vice president and vice president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) respectively.

Soon after assuming charge, Sherbaz Bilour said the issues of small traders and shopkeepers would be resolved on priority basis. He also called for simplification in tax system for traders and waiving off of various taxes on small traders and shopkeepers.

A large number of industrialists, traders' and office bearers of different bazaars associations flock to the chamber and felicitated to the newly elected office bearers of the SCCI.

Former president, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Ghazanfar Bilour, Vice President SAARC Chamber Haji Ghulam Ali, Malik Mehr Elahi, former presidents Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Zahidullah Shinwari, Riaz Arshad, Adeel Rauf and Haji Mohammad Afzal were also present on the occasion.

