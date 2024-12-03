Open Menu

New Schedule For Haripur Press Club Elections Announced

Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2024 | 06:20 PM

New schedule for Haripur Press Club elections announced

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The Regional Information Officer Abbottabad and Chairman Election Tribunal, Ikram Ullah Saeed Tuesday has announced a new schedule for the elections of the Haripur Press Club cabinet.

This announcement comes in compliance with the directives of the Labuor Court Haripur. The election process is set to begin on December 6, 2024, and culminate with polling on December 24, 2024.

According to the schedule, nomination forms will be made available on Friday, December 6, 2024, at the Haripur Press Club from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Members wishing to contest the elections must submit their forms by Thursday, December 12, 2024, during the same hours. The scrutiny and return of forms will take place on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, and must be completed by 2:00 PM.

A final list of candidates will be prepared and released on Thursday, December 19, 2024, between 10:00 AM and 12:00 PM.

The elections are scheduled to be held on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Haripur Press Club building.

results will be announced on the same day. Only the 66 registered members of the Haripur Press Club, whose Names appear in the Form-C list submitted to the Registrar Trade Unions, will be eligible to participate in the election process. This condition was stipulated by the Labor Court Haripur in its order dated November 16, 2024.

The elections will decide the office-bearers for several key positions, including President, General Secretary, Senior Vice President, Vice President-I, Vice President-II, Joint Secretary, Finance Secretary, Information Secretary, and Office Secretary.

The Election Tribunal overseeing the process includes Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Haripur, Dr. Adil Ayub, and President of the District Bar Association Haripur, Asad Saeed Khan. The tribunal will submit its report to the Labor Court.

Sardar Naveed Alam, a former President of the Abbottabad Press Club, and Malik Gibran Azmat Advocate will serve as observers during the elections to ensure transparency and fairness in the process.

Related Topics

Election Abbottabad Same Haripur November December From Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan secure decisive lead by beating Zimbabwe ..

Pakistan secure decisive lead by beating Zimbabwe in 2nd T20I match

1 minute ago
 Imran Khan says he has one last card to play yet

Imran Khan says he has one last card to play yet

42 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price increases by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Zimbabwe opt to bat first in second T20I against P ..

Zimbabwe opt to bat first in second T20I against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charg ..

Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charge

4 hours ago
 Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangla ..

Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangladesh

4 hours ago
COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard ..

COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard country’s integrity, soverei ..

4 hours ago
 Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed ..

Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news

4 hours ago
 PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘ ..

PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan