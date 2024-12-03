New Schedule For Haripur Press Club Elections Announced
Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2024 | 06:20 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The Regional Information Officer Abbottabad and Chairman Election Tribunal, Ikram Ullah Saeed Tuesday has announced a new schedule for the elections of the Haripur Press Club cabinet.
This announcement comes in compliance with the directives of the Labuor Court Haripur. The election process is set to begin on December 6, 2024, and culminate with polling on December 24, 2024.
According to the schedule, nomination forms will be made available on Friday, December 6, 2024, at the Haripur Press Club from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Members wishing to contest the elections must submit their forms by Thursday, December 12, 2024, during the same hours. The scrutiny and return of forms will take place on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, and must be completed by 2:00 PM.
A final list of candidates will be prepared and released on Thursday, December 19, 2024, between 10:00 AM and 12:00 PM.
The elections are scheduled to be held on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Haripur Press Club building.
results will be announced on the same day. Only the 66 registered members of the Haripur Press Club, whose Names appear in the Form-C list submitted to the Registrar Trade Unions, will be eligible to participate in the election process. This condition was stipulated by the Labor Court Haripur in its order dated November 16, 2024.
The elections will decide the office-bearers for several key positions, including President, General Secretary, Senior Vice President, Vice President-I, Vice President-II, Joint Secretary, Finance Secretary, Information Secretary, and Office Secretary.
The Election Tribunal overseeing the process includes Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Haripur, Dr. Adil Ayub, and President of the District Bar Association Haripur, Asad Saeed Khan. The tribunal will submit its report to the Labor Court.
Sardar Naveed Alam, a former President of the Abbottabad Press Club, and Malik Gibran Azmat Advocate will serve as observers during the elections to ensure transparency and fairness in the process.
Recent Stories
Pakistan secure decisive lead by beating Zimbabwe in 2nd T20I match
Imran Khan says he has one last card to play yet
Gold price increases by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan
Zimbabwe opt to bat first in second T20I against Pakistan
Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charge
Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangladesh
COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard country’s integrity, soverei ..
Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news
PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024
Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cleanup operation intensified in Multan9 minutes ago
-
Traffic police fined 950 persons over tinted glasses of vehicles9 minutes ago
-
UoS hosts seminar on food science9 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 conducts first aid, fire safety workshop at Ayub Medical College9 minutes ago
-
Minister highlights Punjab govt measures for special persons9 minutes ago
-
OPC vice chairperson discusses issues with senator9 minutes ago
-
Food authority recover 750 Kg of China salt19 minutes ago
-
Recovered articles given to owners19 minutes ago
-
EU, WFP to strengthen Sindh’s health system19 minutes ago
-
District administration recovers 7 Kanal land from land mafia19 minutes ago
-
IHC stays action against ex-DG NAB19 minutes ago
-
Murad Ali Shah reiterates his govt's resolve for empowerment of persons with disabilities19 minutes ago