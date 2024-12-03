New schedule for Haripur Press Club elections announced

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The Regional Information Officer Abbottabad and Chairman Election Tribunal, Ikram Ullah Saeed Tuesday has announced a new schedule for the elections of the Haripur Press Club cabinet.

This announcement comes in compliance with the directives of the Labuor Court Haripur. The election process is set to begin on December 6, 2024, and culminate with polling on December 24, 2024.

According to the schedule, nomination forms will be made available on Friday, December 6, 2024, at the Haripur Press Club from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Members wishing to contest the elections must submit their forms by Thursday, December 12, 2024, during the same hours. The scrutiny and return of forms will take place on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, and must be completed by 2:00 PM.

A final list of candidates will be prepared and released on Thursday, December 19, 2024, between 10:00 AM and 12:00 PM.

The elections are scheduled to be held on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Haripur Press Club building.

results will be announced on the same day. Only the 66 registered members of the Haripur Press Club, whose Names appear in the Form-C list submitted to the Registrar Trade Unions, will be eligible to participate in the election process. This condition was stipulated by the Labor Court Haripur in its order dated November 16, 2024.

The elections will decide the office-bearers for several key positions, including President, General Secretary, Senior Vice President, Vice President-I, Vice President-II, Joint Secretary, Finance Secretary, Information Secretary, and Office Secretary.

The Election Tribunal overseeing the process includes Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Haripur, Dr. Adil Ayub, and President of the District Bar Association Haripur, Asad Saeed Khan. The tribunal will submit its report to the Labor Court.

Sardar Naveed Alam, a former President of the Abbottabad Press Club, and Malik Gibran Azmat Advocate will serve as observers during the elections to ensure transparency and fairness in the process.