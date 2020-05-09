UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Schemes Being Introduced For Small Businesses: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 01:18 AM

New schemes being introduced for small businesses: Minister

Federal Minister for Industry and Production, Hamad Azhar on Friday said that two more new schemes are being introduced for small businesses as the Government is well aware of the challenges, faced by the Small Medium Enterprises. (SMEs).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ):Federal Minister for Industry and Production, Hamad Azhar on Friday said that two more new schemes are being introduced for small businesses as the Government is well aware of the challenges, faced by the Small Medium Enterprises. (SMEs).

Addressing a meeting via video conference at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), the minister said that a package of Rs 50 billion has been announced for small businesses under which rebates are being given in electricity bills.

"A scheme is being introduced in collaboration with State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) under which up to 40% liquidity (capital) will be provided to businesses on two million turnover", Hamad said.

An interest free loan scheme (Qarz e Hassna) was also being introduced for SMEs, he said.

The minister welcomed the suggestions of RCCI and assured to consider them in upcoming budget.

Speaking on this occasion, RCCI President Saboor Malik demanded to minimize the documentation required for wages refinance scheme to facilitate the small traders.

He also invited the minister to attend the 12th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents Conference to be hosted by RCCI soon.

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan Electricity State Bank Of Pakistan Budget Rawalpindi Chamber Commerce All Government Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Chairman of Gurunanak Darbar Sikh Temple to partic ..

36 minutes ago

Continued air quality improvement in Abu Dhabi, as ..

36 minutes ago

ERC provides aid to visitors from various countrie ..

2 hours ago

Prominent Muslim scholars support &#039;Pray For H ..

2 hours ago

Serbia Opposition Party Says Will Oppose EU Member ..

36 minutes ago

Markazai Ulema Council lauds easing of lockdown de ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.