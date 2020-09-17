New schemes in south region to be a ray of hope for people; minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Sardar Asif Nakai said that the new schemes in south region would be a ray of hope for the deprived people of the area.

He stated this during a meeting of provincial steering committee jointly led by co-chairman Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht and the minister to review progress of 'Naya Pakistan Manzalen Asaan' Program phase 2.

Sardar Asif Nakai stressed the immediate implementation of phase 2 of 'Naya Pakistan Manzalen Asaan' Programme.

He appericiated the efforts of the department on developing a proper mechanism for the identification of roads on the basis of human development index, classification of districts and length of roads.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) government would make sure that funds would be spent for the development of same district for which it would be released.

On the occasion, Punjab Minister for Finance Hashim Jawan Bakht purposed to make a comprehensive report on the issues management faced during the implementation of phase 1 and suggested to consider those projects during the next phase toavoid the problems.

Earlier, the C&W secretary briefed both ministers that to provide better communication and transportation facilities to the under privileged rural areas, phase 1 of RAP had completed and the phase 2 would be launched soon.