New school timing announce to beat the heat :DC

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad, Abdul Samad Nizamani, has issued an official notification announcing a change in school timings across the district, in the light of soaring heat.

DC said that according to the Meteorological Department and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), a significant increase in temperature has been forecast. In response, and to protect children from extreme heat, the school hours have been revised.

As per the new schedule, from Monday to Thursday, schools will remain open from 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

while on Fridays, schools will operate from 8:00 AM to 11:30 AM.

District administration has advised school authorities to hold morning assemblies under shelters to protect students from direct sunlight.

DC has directed education department, officials to ensure the availability of cold drinking water in all schools.

DC has also advised that schools must be equipped with basic medical and first aid supplies to safeguard students against the risks of heatwaves.