New SD takes over Radio Pakistan Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :New Station Director (SD) Radio Pakistan, Azhar Ali, assumed charge of office relieving Jaffar Baloch of additional charge here on Monday.

Azhar Ali was promoted to BS-20 as controller a few days ago while he was serving as SD Faisalabad prior to his new assignment.

After taking over the charge, he held a meeting with staffers of program, engineering, news, finance and admin sections.

Addressing the meeting, he vowed to improve the standard of programmes adding that Radio Multan was an important broadcasting house of South Punjab.

City of Saints is a hub of art and culture, the SD said and added that he would ensure payments to artists which were delayed besides resolving their other issues.

He announced that he would encourage new talent and music dept will be strengthened after betterment of financial matters of radio.