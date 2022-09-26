UrduPoint.com

New SD Takes Over Radio Pakistan Multan

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2022 | 07:15 PM

New SD takes over Radio Pakistan Multan

New Station Director (SD) Radio Pakistan, Azhar Ali, assumed charge of office relieving Jaffar Baloch of additional charge here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :New Station Director (SD) Radio Pakistan, Azhar Ali, assumed charge of office relieving Jaffar Baloch of additional charge here on Monday.

Azhar Ali was promoted to BS-20 as controller a few days ago while he was serving as SD Faisalabad prior to his new assignment.

After taking over the charge, he held a meeting with staffers of program, engineering, news, finance and admin sections.

Addressing the meeting, he vowed to improve the standard of programmes adding that Radio Multan was an important broadcasting house of South Punjab.

City of Saints is a hub of art and culture, the SD said and added that he would ensure payments to artists which were delayed besides resolving their other issues.

He announced that he would encourage new talent and music dept will be strengthened after betterment of financial matters of radio.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Faisalabad Music Punjab Hub Azhar Ali

Recent Stories

SCBAP condoles sad demise of Supreme Court lawyer ..

SCBAP condoles sad demise of Supreme Court lawyer Imtiaz Kamboh

1 minute ago
 KP approves release price of wheat at Rs 2,300 per ..

KP approves release price of wheat at Rs 2,300 per 40 kg

1 minute ago
 CTP crackdown: 29 tinted glass vehicles issued cha ..

CTP crackdown: 29 tinted glass vehicles issued challan tickets

1 minute ago
 World Tourism Day provides an opportunity to "Reth ..

World Tourism Day provides an opportunity to "Rethink Tourism" collectively: MD ..

1 minute ago
 Cuban voters back liberalized family code

Cuban voters back liberalized family code

4 minutes ago
 Chief Minister allows liver surgery in health card ..

Chief Minister allows liver surgery in health card programme

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.