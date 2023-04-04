New secretary P&SH S.Pb takes charge

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :New Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) South Punjab, Mehr Hayat Luk assumed charge off his office here on Tuesday.

He held an introductory meeting with Addl Sec, Qamar Uz Zaman Qusaraini, Shahid Abbas and others followed by a reception from the staff.

He served in different capacities in Punjab Government.

He was briefed on the performance of the department.

Speaking on the occasion, serving people and making service delivery will be his top most priority adding that problems of staffers will also be resolved on priority.

The secretary said that red tapism will be discouraged, says a news release issued here.