New sewerage facility to be provided in NA-110 with Rs 50m

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) ::A new sewerage facility will be provided in NA-110, Faisalabad, and Rs 50 million will be spent on the project.

A spokesman for the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) on Monday said the sewerage system would help in resolving complaints in Gatti, Bhaiwala, Shakeel Park, Ghazi Abad, Johar Colony, Union Council (UC) No 7, UC-8, UC-9 and UC-10.

Meanwhile, the Wasa had also completed water supply scheme in Faisalabad Medical University, Allied Hospital and its residential colonies, and now connections would be completed up to June 15, he said.