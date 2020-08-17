UrduPoint.com
New Shipping Policy Aims To Promote Blue Economy: Ali Zaidi

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has said that new National Shipping Policy was aimed at to promote Blue Economy in the country

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has said that new National Shipping Policy was aimed at to promote Blue Economy in the country.

In his statement on social media networking site, he said that "we will overcome challenges and deliver our best realising and maximizing the enormous potential of Blue Economy in Pakistan.

" He said that government is moving towards all potentials sectors step by step and the Shipping Policy announced recently.

He said that deep sea Fishing Policy would be announced by mid of next month. Currently the fish and seafood exports of Pakistan are limited to $450 million only, but it can be enhanced to $ 2.5 billion if we have a proper deep sea fishing policy..

