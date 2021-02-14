UrduPoint.com
New Shipping Policy Perfect For Investors: Ali Zaidi

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 09:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Sunday said that new shipping policy is perfect for investors under which incentives have been provided to private shipping companies.

He was delivering the keynote address at the International Maritime Conference, said a press release. "We've made changes in the shipping policy to make it easier for everyone" he said. He said that fishing policy proposal was finalized and sent for further approval, adding that soon there will be good news in this regard. The minister said that there was a lot of potential in the maritime sector.

Ali Zaidi said that Technology plays an important role in the development of any country.

He said that explaining Blue economy to the people was a big challenge. He said that Islands are used for development all over the world, including Dubai and Malaysia, adding that this time big challenge was to formulate a policy.

He said that Gwadar is considered ideal for transshipment.

"Our biggest challenge is sea blindness which covers all maritime issues but unfortunately, we have not used our potential properly" he added.

