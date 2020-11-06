UrduPoint.com
New Shipping Policy To Lift Maritime Sector To New Heights

Fri 06th November 2020 | 06:08 PM

New shipping policy to lift Maritime sector to new heights

The new Shipping Policy will lift the Maritime sector in Pakistan to new heights which had never been witnessed before

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ):The new Shipping Policy will lift the Maritime sector in Pakistan to new heights which had never been witnessed before.

According to Ministry of Maritime Affairs, now shipping companies can now take advantage of liberal fiscal concessions and low markup rates offered by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) under the Long Term Financing Facility (LTFF) to acquire ships flying Pakistan flag.

An official told APP that the new policy will reduce the annual freight bill of more than US$ 5 billion on Pakistan, adding that it will also generate employment opportunities for our seafarers/allied sectors.

The new shipping policy aims at incentivizing the private sector to participate in the mercantile shipping business and would lift Maritime sector to new heights, Pakistan resident ship owning company would be defined as a company registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and having its own seaworthy vessels registered under Pakistan flag.

No federal tax would be levied to the detriment of Pakistan residentship owning companies during the exemption period.

In light of the shipping industry significance in overall economic development and foreign exchange savings shipping industry has been allowed to avail Long Term Finance Facility (ITFF)/ Islamic Long Term Finance Facility (ILTFF).

