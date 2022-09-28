New SHOs deployed at different police stations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO), Muhammad Tariq Aziz,on Wednesday deployed new station house officers at different police stations.According to Police spokesman , Inspector Muhammad Arshed Gondal was posted as Station house officer (SHO) Kot momin with immediate effect and until further order,Inspector Muhammad Naseem was directed to join his duties at satlite town police station as (SHO), whereas Sub Inspector Sohail zafer Sahi was directed to take his charge as Station house officer (SHO) Sadder and Sub-inspector Khalid Hayat was deployed at City Police Station Bhalwal as Station house officer (SHO).