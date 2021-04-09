UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New SHOs Posted In 9 Police Stations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 07:48 PM

New SHOs posted in 9 police stations

New Station House Officers (SHOs) have been posted in 9 police stations of the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :New Station House Officers (SHOs) have been posted in 9 police stations of the district.

A police spokesman said on Friday that the City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad assigned duties as SHOs to the police officers who recently came back after completing their department promotion course.

Among these officers who were appointed as SHOs in different police stations included Farooq Ahmad as SHO City Sammundri police station, Mian Amir Waheed as SHO Jhang Bazaar, Zulqarnain as SHO Balochni, Amir Mushtaq as SHO Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Muhammad Naeem Zia as SHO Lundianwala police station, Qaisar Abbas as SHO Rodala Road, Muhammad Younus as SHO Garh, Parvaiz Khalid as SHO Sadar Tandlianwala and Sarfraz Ahmad as SHO Dijkot police station, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Police Station Road Jhang Tandlianwala

Recent Stories

Chief Minister condoles death of MPA's father

7 seconds ago

Punjab Govt announces Rs 5.5 bln special Ramzan pa ..

9 seconds ago

Volcano erupts on Caribbean island of Saint Vincen ..

11 seconds ago

Death anniversary of Allama Iqbal to be observe on ..

14 seconds ago

37 Brigadiers promoted to rank of Major General: I ..

20 seconds ago

K-Electric to ensure uninterrupted power supply du ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.