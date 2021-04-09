New SHOs posted in 9 police stations

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :New Station House Officers (SHOs) have been posted in 9 police stations of the district.

A police spokesman said on Friday that the City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad assigned duties as SHOs to the police officers who recently came back after completing their department promotion course.

Among these officers who were appointed as SHOs in different police stations included Farooq Ahmad as SHO City Sammundri police station, Mian Amir Waheed as SHO Jhang Bazaar, Zulqarnain as SHO Balochni, Amir Mushtaq as SHO Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Muhammad Naeem Zia as SHO Lundianwala police station, Qaisar Abbas as SHO Rodala Road, Muhammad Younus as SHO Garh, Parvaiz Khalid as SHO Sadar Tandlianwala and Sarfraz Ahmad as SHO Dijkot police station, he added.