UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Sialkot Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Office-bearers Elected

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 07:17 PM

New Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry office-bearers elected

Qaisar Iqbal Baryar was elected unopposed as president of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Qaisar Iqbal Baryar was elected unopposed as president of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Saturday.

Also, Khurram Aslam Butt and Ansar Azizpuri were also elected unopposed as senior vice president and vice president, respectively.

The newly elected office-bearers would take oath during the SCCI annual general meeting, scheduled to be held on Sept 30, 2020.

Related Topics

Sialkot Chamber 2020 Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

EPA reviews publishers selected by their AED1 mill ..

19 minutes ago

SCCI holds 13th periodic meeting, reaffirms commit ..

49 minutes ago

Sharjah International Narrator Forum virtually cel ..

1 hour ago

Anti smog teams deputed

2 minutes ago

District administration seals marriage halls on SO ..

2 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif shares former IHC Judge Siddiqui’s ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.