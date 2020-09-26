New Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry office-bearers elected

Qaisar Iqbal Baryar was elected unopposed as president of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Saturday

Also, Khurram Aslam Butt and Ansar Azizpuri were also elected unopposed as senior vice president and vice president, respectively.

The newly elected office-bearers would take oath during the SCCI annual general meeting, scheduled to be held on Sept 30, 2020.