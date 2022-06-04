UrduPoint.com

New Sindh Police Chief Chairs Meeting With Senior Officers

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2022 | 08:26 PM

New Sindh Police Chief chairs meeting with senior officers

Newly appointed Inspector General of Police Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon Saturday chaired a high level meeting with senior police officers at Saleem Wahidi Auditorium, Clifton

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Newly appointed Inspector General of Police Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon Saturday chaired a high level meeting with senior police officers at Saleem Wahidi Auditorium, Clifton.

The IGP Sindh briefed the Additional IGP Karachi, all DIGPs and SSPs in detail about his policy and priorities and gave further necessary orders.

He directed that the operational and investigative matters and measures should be made effective through a joint strategy.

Sindh Police Chief especially ordered to improve the performance of the investigation department and ensure liaison with the prosecutors in this regard.

Ghulam Nabi Memon Sindh said analysing the types of criminal activities, time of crimes etc. an anti-crime strategy and other measures including patrolling should be further improved and solidified.

IGP Sindh said controlling law and order, protection of life and property of citizens was one of the main job descriptions.

Any negligence or carelessness in this regard will not be tolerated at all, he warned.

He further said Sindh Police Department "I have no capacity and such officers will not be given any important responsibility in future.

Ghulam Nabi Memon said there was no room for black sheeps in the police department and such officers would not be given any important responsibility in future.

He said detection of cases and sentencing of the accused by the relevant courts was the Primary responsibility of the police therefore all necessary matters and measures in this regard should be made very concrete and fruitful.

He announced that he would be personally visiting the entire province to review the performance of police in different districts.

The IGP Sindh said the prevention of crimes against women, children and minorities should be ensured and timely police response and action on any report or complaint in this regard should be ensured in all respects.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Police Law And Order Job Criminals Women All

Recent Stories

Sargodha University organizes session on 'Competit ..

Sargodha University organizes session on 'Competitive exams'

1 minute ago
 NDMA issues heatwave alert amid temperature spike ..

NDMA issues heatwave alert amid temperature spike up forecast

1 minute ago
 Rs182 bn water infrastructure project launched in ..

Rs182 bn water infrastructure project launched in Thar

1 minute ago
 Kashmiri children continue to bear brunt of Indian ..

Kashmiri children continue to bear brunt of Indian brutalities

1 minute ago
 4 proclaimed offenders arrested

4 proclaimed offenders arrested

32 minutes ago
 Heat wave predicted for next five days in KP

Heat wave predicted for next five days in KP

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.