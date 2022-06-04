New Sindh Police Chief chairs meeting with senior officers

Newly appointed Inspector General of Police Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon Saturday chaired a high level meeting with senior police officers at Saleem Wahidi Auditorium, Clifton

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Newly appointed Inspector General of Police Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon Saturday chaired a high level meeting with senior police officers at Saleem Wahidi Auditorium, Clifton.

The IGP Sindh briefed the Additional IGP Karachi, all DIGPs and SSPs in detail about his policy and priorities and gave further necessary orders.

He directed that the operational and investigative matters and measures should be made effective through a joint strategy.

Sindh Police Chief especially ordered to improve the performance of the investigation department and ensure liaison with the prosecutors in this regard.

Ghulam Nabi Memon Sindh said analysing the types of criminal activities, time of crimes etc. an anti-crime strategy and other measures including patrolling should be further improved and solidified.

IGP Sindh said controlling law and order, protection of life and property of citizens was one of the main job descriptions.

Any negligence or carelessness in this regard will not be tolerated at all, he warned.

Ghulam Nabi Memon said there was no room for black sheeps in the police department and such officers would not be given any important responsibility in future.

Ghulam Nabi Memon said there was no room for black sheeps in the police department and such officers would not be given any important responsibility in future.

He said detection of cases and sentencing of the accused by the relevant courts was the Primary responsibility of the police therefore all necessary matters and measures in this regard should be made very concrete and fruitful.

He announced that he would be personally visiting the entire province to review the performance of police in different districts.

The IGP Sindh said the prevention of crimes against women, children and minorities should be ensured and timely police response and action on any report or complaint in this regard should be ensured in all respects.