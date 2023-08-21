New Sindh Police chief stresses for IT based policing

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar on Monday emphasized the need for information technologies-based policing to improve department response time to public service.

"It is an era of modern technology so overall affairs of all the departments/units of Sindh Police Department should be taken towards IT," he said while chairing an introductory meeting with the officers of the department at the Central Police Office (CPO) here.

Riffat Mukhtar said that successful and effective policing, long term and short-term planning must be done.

He said as a force we have to deliver services to the people. He emphasized upon officers to avoid rigid behavior with the public.

The IGP Sindh said he wanted to introduce welfare measures on the style of Punjab Police for Sindh Police as well. The welfare of Sindh Police personnel should also be similar to that of the Punjab Police.

Senior officers of CPO attended the meeting.