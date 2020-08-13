UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Single National Curriculum Grade 1-5 Devised: Shafqat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

New single national curriculum grade 1-5 devised: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Thursday said that the new Single National Curriculum Grade 1-5, has been devised and uploaded on the official website of the Ministry of Federal Education.

He made these remarks while giving detailed briefing to the members of National Assembly Sanding Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training and senior journalists including Hamid Mir, Kashif Abbasi, Nadeem Malik, Asima Shirazi, Mehar Abbasi, Rahman Azhar, Arifa Noor and Ambar Shamsi at National Curriculum Council (NCC).

Shafqat Mehmood informed the participants about the need, benefits, phase wise preparation and the methods to be used in implementation of Single National Curriculum.

Mehmood also briefed and hailed the cooperation and role played by the provinces, federal institutions, private sector educational institutions, Itehad Tanzeem ul Madaris and national as well as international educational institutions in the formulation of new Single National Curriculum.

Education Minister said that it was the first time in the history of country that a national debate was being carried out on the preparation of new curriculum, in which the experts from different sectors were presenting their suggestions.

Earlier, the minister specially arranged a visit of senior media persons to National Curriculum Council where he talked about the curriculum of all subjects with the members of curriculum review committee.

To a query, the minister said that education ministry would issue guidelines for the training of teachers according to new curriculum while the implementation on these guidelines will be ensured by the provincial governments.

Shafqat Mehmood said that the National Curriculum had its building since 1972 but previous governments did not pay focus on it. This building remained closed for many years while the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehree-i-Insaf invigorates it effectively.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Hamid Mir Education Visit Mehar Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Pak-Saudi Arabia Relations: Chaudhary brothers que ..

5 minutes ago

Gas companies would have to pay Rs 417 billion to ..

18 minutes ago

UAE, Maldives football associations discuss cooper ..

29 minutes ago

Ministry of Education to launch sports media progr ..

44 minutes ago

PM inaugurates Bus Rapid Transit Project in Peshaw ..

46 minutes ago

Julphar announces 90% increase in sales in Q2 2020

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.