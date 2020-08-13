New single national curriculum grade 1-5 devised: Shafqat

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Thursday said that the new Single National Curriculum Grade 1-5, has been devised and uploaded on the official website of the Ministry of Federal Education.

He made these remarks while giving detailed briefing to the members of National Assembly Sanding Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training and senior journalists including Hamid Mir, Kashif Abbasi, Nadeem Malik, Asima Shirazi, Mehar Abbasi, Rahman Azhar, Arifa Noor and Ambar Shamsi at National Curriculum Council (NCC).

Shafqat Mehmood informed the participants about the need, benefits, phase wise preparation and the methods to be used in implementation of Single National Curriculum.

Mehmood also briefed and hailed the cooperation and role played by the provinces, federal institutions, private sector educational institutions, Itehad Tanzeem ul Madaris and national as well as international educational institutions in the formulation of new Single National Curriculum.

Education Minister said that it was the first time in the history of country that a national debate was being carried out on the preparation of new curriculum, in which the experts from different sectors were presenting their suggestions.

Earlier, the minister specially arranged a visit of senior media persons to National Curriculum Council where he talked about the curriculum of all subjects with the members of curriculum review committee.

To a query, the minister said that education ministry would issue guidelines for the training of teachers according to new curriculum while the implementation on these guidelines will be ensured by the provincial governments.

Shafqat Mehmood said that the National Curriculum had its building since 1972 but previous governments did not pay focus on it. This building remained closed for many years while the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehree-i-Insaf invigorates it effectively.