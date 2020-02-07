New smart water meters to be installed

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) will install new smart water meters against connections of 711265 domestic and commercial consumers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) : Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) will install new smart water meters against connections of 711265 domestic and commercial consumers.

According to WASA sources here on Friday, the project would be completed in two years with a cost of Rs 10.353 billion.

Planning and Development board Punjab's Public Private Partnership Cell under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister had given approval of the project.

WASA Managing Director Zahid Aziz said that burden of water meter charges would not be directly put on the consumers. He further said that under this project private partners would pay 80 percent charges and Punjab government 20 percent. He said charges would be received from consumers in 10 years on easy installments basis.

The project would help WASA in meeting its revenue targets besides improving financial condition of the agency.