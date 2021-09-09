UrduPoint.com

New SME Policy To Give A Boost To Business Growth : Khusro Bakhtiar

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

New SME policy to give a boost to business growth : Khusro Bakhtiar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar Thursday said that steps were being taken on priority for expansion of the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) sector and the new SME policy would give a boost to businesses for further growth.

The minister said this during a meeting with Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail here at Governor House.

They discussed the construction and development of industrial zones as well as other issues of mutual interest including matters related to Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM).

Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar said that all possible facilities were being extended to the business community attached to the industrial sector.

He said that all issues related to export processing zones were sorted out, and these would soon be presented in the federal cabinet for approval.

The minister said that an industrial park and export processing zone was being developed on 1500 acres within the limits of PSM.

He said that the government was taking steps on priority to promote value-added export-oriented industries.

Imran Ismail said that the growth of the industrial sector was fruitful for the overall economy of the country.

Measures regarding the construction and development of industrial zones would further strengthen the economy, he added.

The governor welcomed the steps in line with easy access to industries to the manpower looking for employment opportunities in Karachi.

