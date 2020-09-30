UrduPoint.com
New SNC Ensures Hate Free Material: Shafqat Mehmood

Wed 30th September 2020

New SNC ensures hate free material: Shafqat Mehmood

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Wednesday said the new Single National Curriculum (SNC) ensured no hate material from any aspect which might hurt the feelings of section of any religion

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Wednesday said the new Single National Curriculum (SNC) ensured no hate material from any aspect which might hurt the feelings of section of any religion.

He stated this during a meeting with Education Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhaw, Shahram Khan Tarkai who called on him here.

Both the ministers also exchanged views on range of bilateral issues of mutual interests.

In line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to end the class distinction in education system, Shafqat Mahmood highlighted the salient features of SNC which would largely address this issue and bridge the gaps of the existing education system.

While exchanging views on the Medium of Instruction and Text books, the federal minister apprised the research based evidences, opinions and observations of educationists and language experts, given in two national conferences on language, held in Islamabad.

Aspirations and concerns of different stakeholders including parents, English medium schools, and administrators also came under discussion in the meeting.

Both the ministers also exchanged their views on high rate of learning poverty in Pakistan and agreed to introduce same SLOs and learning outcomes across the country.

Shahram Khan Tarkai highly commended the flagship initiative of the SNC by PTI led government and untiring efforts of the federal education minister to turn this dream into a reality.

The federal minister also congratulated Shahram Khan Tarkai on holding the charge of the education ministry adding that this was the most challenging job of the government.

The both sides reaffirmed their resolve to work together and strengthen their collaboration for reforms in education system of the country.

The meeting was also attended by federal secretary Farah Hamid Khan, the Secretary education K.P, Nadeem, Addional Secretary Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, Joint Education Advisor Rafiq Tahir and other senior officers.

