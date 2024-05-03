Open Menu

New Solarization Policy Prioritizes Public Benefit: Leghari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2024 | 10:19 PM

Federal Minister of Power, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, said on Friday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government introduced a policy of net metering in 2017 that extensively benefited the general public across the country

Talking to a private news channel, he said that because of the friendly policy, around 200,000 net metering connections have been installed across the country.

He said that the government wants to consider and apply news terms after rationalizing the policy for new investors in solarization.

Due to the beneficial solarization policy of the government, 6850 MW of solar panels have been imported by the private sector within the last nine months, he added.

The government is encouraging investors to make substantial investments in solar energy so that the energy crisis can be overcome, he added.

He said that the government is taking serious steps to prevent electricity theft, for which the Chief Ministers of all the provinces will be taken into confidence and a plan of action will be set to coupe up with the electricity theft.

