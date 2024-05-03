New Solarization Policy Prioritizes Public Benefit: Leghari
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2024 | 10:19 PM
Federal Minister of Power, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, said on Friday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government introduced a policy of net metering in 2017 that extensively benefited the general public across the country
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Federal Minister of Power, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, said on Friday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government introduced a policy of net metering in 2017 that extensively benefited the general public across the country.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that because of the friendly policy, around 200,000 net metering connections have been installed across the country.
He said that the government wants to consider and apply news terms after rationalizing the policy for new investors in solarization.
Due to the beneficial solarization policy of the government, 6850 MW of solar panels have been imported by the private sector within the last nine months, he added.
The government is encouraging investors to make substantial investments in solar energy so that the energy crisis can be overcome, he added.
He said that the government is taking serious steps to prevent electricity theft, for which the Chief Ministers of all the provinces will be taken into confidence and a plan of action will be set to coupe up with the electricity theft.
Recent Stories
Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day
High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5
Stocks heat up as US labour market cools
President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024
Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segments top priorities: CPO
Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK President, discusses latest s ..
Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam
Labour urges UK election after Tory losses
Health authorities asked for action against alleged illegal tenders at Services ..
Spain scraps national bullfighting prize sparking debate
Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan visits Rawalpindi ..
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Randhawa for completing ongoing projects17 minutes ago
-
Bilawal expresses sorrow over bus accident in Diamer18 minutes ago
-
District administration holds regional committee meeting on NAP18 minutes ago
-
IHC rejects IB's request to withdraw objection against judge18 minutes ago
-
Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day19 minutes ago
-
President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 202430 minutes ago
-
Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segments top priorities: CPO30 minutes ago
-
Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK President, discusses latest situation in IOK30 minutes ago
-
Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam44 minutes ago
-
Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan visits Rawalpindi Bench46 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases46 minutes ago
-
Court concludes witnesses cross examination in arms, liquor case against Gandapur46 minutes ago